Alcatel A7 Android phone debuts in India, priced at INR 13,999

Alcatel, a smartphone brand by TCL Communication, has launched its new A7 Android smartphone in India. This mid-range smartphone has been priced at INR 13,999 and will be available beginning November 10.

Originally showcased at the IFA trade fair in Berlin, the Alcatel A7 sports a 5.5-inch full HD IPS screen. It is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MTK6750T processor and packs 3GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone comes with 32GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

On the software front, you will get Android 7.0 Nougat on-board. For the imaging needs, Alcatel has included a 16MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone flash as well as an 8MP fixed-focus selfie camera with a LED flash in the smartphone.

Among other specifications, there is a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support and the usual connectivity options as well in the smartphone.

According to the company, if you purchase the A7 before November 13, you will get a free TCL Moveband fitness tracker, worth INR 2,499 with the device.

Alcatel A5 LED

In addition to A7, the company is also releasing its A5 LED smartphone in the country. The A5 LED is a mid-range phone as well. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and comes with specifications like a 5.2-inch 720p HD display, 2800 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expendable storage. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor and includes a fingerprint sensor.

The USP of the phone is the bundled LED back cover, which according to the company, lights up when you receive notifications, calls, alarms and more. You can even create your own personal light show that grooves to your music.

Alcatel A5 LED will retail for INR 12,999. If you buy the phone before November 13, you will get a free 3100mAh POWER+ MOD battery cover in box, worth INR 3,999.