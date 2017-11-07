Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition debuts in over 100 markets

Amazon already offers its Prime Video service pretty much all over the world, but outside of a select few markets, there is no way to watch that service on a TV unless you have a smart TV with Prime Video application. In order to change that and provide a way to watch Prime Video content on a big screen, Amazon has just launched its brand new Fire TV Stick Basic Edition for the consumers in over 100 markets.

“Last year, we made Amazon Prime Video available to customers globally, and today, we’re building on that momentum as we introduce Fire TV Stick Basic Edition to new customers around the world. This makes streaming content from apps like Prime Video fast and easy and we can’t wait to hear what customers think,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV, in a statement.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is a variant of the previous-generation Fire TV Stick and mainly lacks the voice control feature. Other features of the Basic Edition are same as the last-gen Fire TV stick. You can use it to stream content from a variety of services including Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube to your HDTV or use apps or play a few games. It packs a MediaTek quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. There is support for 720p or 1080p output over HDMI, Dolby Audio, 5.1 surround sound, 2ch stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 7.1.

Pricing and availability

According to Amazon, the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition has been priced at $49.99 and will be available directly from Amazon.com, except for the consumers in Canada, France, Italy and Spain, who can buy it directly from their local Amazon website. For the folks in the markets like India, Japan and Singapore, there is no way to buy the new device at this moment, but these countries already have got the previous-gen Fire TV Stick, which offers more features than the Basic Edition. It is possible that Amazon will launch the Basic Edition in India over the coming months with a lower price-tag than the last-gen Fire TV Stick.