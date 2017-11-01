Amazon launches Kindle Lite for low-end Android phones

Joining the likes of Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter in providing a lightweight version of their popular Android apps, Amazon has quietly launched the Kindle Lite app in beta for the Indian users. As the name suggests, Amazon Kindle Lite has been made to reside on Android phones with limited storage and slower connectivity options.

“Kindle Lite is the new lightweight app built specially for a great reading experience even on slow networks and with patchy connectivity. It is less than 2MB, works on slow networks, and occupies less space on your smartphone,” wrote Amazon on Google Play.

According to Amazon, the Kindle Lite includes most key features of the standard Kindle app including support to read e-books in five Indian languages. The app will work with all Android phones running Kitkat or above, however it is unlikely that you will be able to download it outside India right now.

Since it is not the final version of the application, Amazon warns the consumers might encounter some issues and it is encouraging them to report those bugs.

Amazon is very bullish on the Indian market right now. In addition to pumping billions of dollars in its e-commerce portal for the country, the company last month introduced its Alexa digital assistant and Echo devices in the country. To tailor Alexa for India, the company even made it learn Hinglish, a blend of Hindi and English, which is used by a significant number of millennials in the country.

“We wanted our devices to talk, walk and feel Indian. Alexa is not a visiting American, she has a very Indian personality,” said Parag Gupta, head of product management for Amazon Devices in India told Bloomberg recently.

Amazon Echo devices have just started shipping to the first consumers in the country.

Coming back to the Amazon Kindle Lite app, here is quick look at the key features of the application:

Start reading instantly: No not need to wait for eBooks to download in full

Manage data & storage: Monitor your data usage on Wi-Fi/mobile data and manage storage.

Sample books before you buy.

Read free books: Choose from thousands of free eBooks.

Shop for books: Easily shop for eBooks and pay via Amazon Pay, credit or debit cards, and net banking.

Read books in 5 Indian languages: Support for Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi and Malayalam.

Works well on even 2G data networks

Download Kindle Lite from Google Play