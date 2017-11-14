Amazon Music gets Chromecast support & Swiftkey gains Photo themes

Over a month after integrating the digital assistant Alexa in its Music app, Amazon has quietly added the Chromecast support. It will allow the Amazon Music app users to play music on the Google Cast-enabled devices using their Amazon Music Unlimited or Prime Music accounts. They will also be able to stream music stored in their Amazon cloud like the MP3 purchases from the e-retailer and the music imported from iTunes.

The Chromecast integration comes at a very interesting juncture for Amazon as the company doesn’t seem to have the best relationship with Google these days. Whatever be the reasoning for this feature, it is a great move for the consumers. Now, if only Amazon does the same with Prime Video and add the Chromecast support in its video-streaming app.

To remind you, Amazon Music is only available in select markets. However, the Indian users are expected to get the Amazon Prime Music in the next few days. It will be free with Amazon Prime subscription.

Download the updated Amazon Music app from Google Play.

Swiftkey updated with Photo Themes feature

In more app related news, Swiftkey keyboard app recently gained Photo themes feature. In a blog post, the Swiftkey team revealed that the app users will now be able to upload their own images to create a personalized theme on SwiftKey Keyboard. The company is also bringing several curated photo themes.

Additionally, the Android users will also be able to customize whether or not their keyboard has borders on the keys, as well as whether or not symbols and secondary characters.

To use Photo Themes now, Open your SwiftKey app > Design > Design your theme or ‘+’. Then, select the photos and continue.

You can grab the updated Swiftkey app from Google Play.