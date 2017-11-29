Less than a month after introducing its first smartphone with an 18:9 screen ‘’Pegasus 4S’, the Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has unveiled a variant of the phone in the Russian market. The new version carries the moniker ‘Zenfone Max Plus M1’ and includes an upgraded display, but less RAM.

According to Asus, the Zenfone Max Plus M1 sports a 5.7-inch 18:9 screen with 2160x1080p resolution. It is powered by an octa-core processor and comes with a 4130 mAh battery. It will be offered in two storage variants, one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and the other with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, there is a microSD card slot in the phone for further memory expansion and the buyers will also receive 100GB of Google Drive storage for free for one year.

For the photography needs, Asus has packed a dual camera setup on the back of the phone with 16MP f12.0 lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens. On the front, there is an 8MP f2.0 selfie camera. The Zenfone Max Plus M1 also includes dual-SIM support, the usual set of connectivity options, a fingerprint sensor,

On the software front, the phone runs on Android Nougat with ZenUI 4.0.

There is no word on the pricing or exact availability details at this point, but online reports indicate that the phone will be released very soon. It will be offered in Gold, Silver and Black colours.

Asus Zenfone Max Plus M1 full specifications