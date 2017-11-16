Asus Zenfone V Live launched on Verizon Wireless

Over a month after releasing the Zenfone V smartphone on Verizon Wireless in the United States, Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has launched the Zenfone V Live phone on the same carrier. The Asus Zenfone V Live is a smaller and under-powered variant of the Zenfone V.



According to the company, it is now available on Verizon website and in stores for $7 a month for 24 months on the Verizon device payment plan or at $168 retail.

The Asus Zenfone V Live sports a metal body with 5-inch 720p HD display and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Zen UI. The phone also includes 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

Additionally, the Zenfone V Live includes a fingerprint sensor and the usual set of connectivity options.

There is a 3000 mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and LTE connectivity as well on the phone. For the photography needs, the company has packed a 13MP primary camera on the phone along with a 5MP selfie camera.

“The ASUS PixelMaster camera features low-light, beautification, super resolution, children, depth-of-field, panorama, slow motion and time-lapse modes for a multitude of ways to capture and share meaningful experiences,” Asus wrote in a press release.

Asus Zenfone V Live full specifications