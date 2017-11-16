16 NOV

Asus Zenfone V Live launched on Verizon Wireless

Asus ZenFone V LiveOver a month after releasing the Zenfone V smartphone on Verizon Wireless in the United States, Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has launched the Zenfone V Live phone on the same carrier. The Asus Zenfone V Live is a smaller and under-powered variant of the Zenfone V.

According to the company, it is now available on Verizon website and in stores for $7 a month for 24 months on the Verizon device payment plan or at $168 retail.  

The Asus Zenfone V Live sports a metal body with 5-inch 720p HD display and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Zen UI. The phone also includes 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. 

Additionally, the Zenfone V Live includes a fingerprint sensor and the usual set of connectivity options.  

There is a 3000 mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and LTE connectivity as well on the phone. For the photography needs, the company has packed a 13MP primary camera on the phone along with a 5MP selfie camera.  

“The ASUS PixelMaster camera features low-light, beautification, super resolution, children, depth-of-field, panorama, slow motion and time-lapse modes for a multitude of ways to capture and share meaningful experiences,” Asus wrote in a press release. 

Asus Zenfone V Live full specifications 

  • 3000 mAh non-removable battery 
  • Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system 
  • 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot 
  • 5-inch display with 1280 x 720p resolution and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 
  • 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash and 5MP selfie camera 
  • Dimensions: 5.71 x 2.82 x 0.32 inches; Weight: 4.62oz 
  • USB Type-C port, fingerprint sensor, GPS 
  • 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack 
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor with Adreno 308 GPU 

Post Author: Gaurav Shukla

Gaurav Shukla is the editor of AndroidOS.in. If you'd like to reach him, drop an email at 'gaurav@androidos.in' or connect with him on Twitter (@gauravshukla).

