Billion Capture+ is official, available starting November 15

E-retail giant Flipkart has officially announced its first smartphone under the private label ‘Billion.’ Dubbed as the Billion Capture+, the smartphone will go on sale beginning November 15 in Black and Gold colour options on Flipkart.com.

The smartphone will be offered in two variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage for INR 10,999 and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage for INR 12,999.

According to Flipkart, the Billion Capture+ has been designed and manufactured in India to fulfil the needs of the country’s consumers. The e-retailer studied what the consumers have been buying from its website and based on those results, it decided to release the Capture+.

“The features in the Capture+ have been derived from deep data-mining of millions of Flipkart customers’ reviews. Few true dual camera phones offer this combination of flagship features. We’re sure this customer-centricity will delight Indian smartphone buyers,” said Sachin Bansal, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Flipkart, in a statement.

Billion Capture+ specifications

As we had reported earlier, the Billion Capture+ features a 5.5-inch full HD display with Asahi Dragontrail glass. It packs a dual-camera setup on the back with two 13MP color and mono sensors as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the front. Additionally, the phone is powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU.

There is also a 3500 mAh battery, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and dual-SIM support in the smartphone. On the software front, Capture+ runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and will be getting the Oreo update in the future. The 4G VoLTE and the other usual connectivity options are present in the phone as well.

Flipkart has also revealed that it will be bundling free unlimited cloud photo storage with Capture+, similar to what Google does with the Pixel smartphones.

To make sure the Capture+ owners get the best support even after buying the phone, the F1 Info Solutions, which is now owned by Flipkart, will provide the after-sales service for the phone. It has over 130 service centres in 125 Indian cities and towns.