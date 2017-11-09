E-retail giant Flipkart is gearing up to enter India’s crowded smartphone market with its private label called ‘Billion.’ The company on Wednesday started teasing the launch of its first smartphone called Billion Capture+ on social media. It has also published a teaser page on its website, which notes that the smartphone will go on sale beginning November 15.

Billion Capture+ smartphone specifications

Barring a few tidbits, Flipkart is mum on the actual details of the Capture+, but thanks to one well-placed source, I have obtained the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

The Billion Capture+ will feature a 5.5-inch full HD display and run on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The phone will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU.

In addition, the Capture+ will include dual camera setup on the back with 13MP color and mono sensors as well as dual-LED flash. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera.

In terms of the memory, the company has included 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot in the phone. It is unclear if this slot is hybrid or dedicated. On the connectivity front, the Billion phone will include the usual options like 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It will also house USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Flipkart has worked with Hyderabad-based Smartron for the Billion Capture+, revealed the source.

The final pricing is a mystery at this point, but if these specifications are any indications, the Billion Capture+ will probably get a price-tag around INR 12K.

While it is quite common for the big retailers, including the e-commerce websites, to sell products under private labels, it is surprising that Flipkart wants to grab a pie of the massively competitive smartphone market. Amazon tried doing so with its Fire phone in the US and failed miserably, even though the Fire phone was being innovative with its fancy multi-camera setup. Following Amazon’s lead, Flipkart had also launched Android tablets in the past under its Digiflip private label, but didn’t see much success. Anyway, only time will tell if Flipkart’s latest gamble is going to be any different.