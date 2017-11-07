Asus Zenfone 3 Max 5.2 gets a price-cut in India

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has reduced the price of Zenfone 3 Max 5.2 smartphone in the Indian market, The phone will now retail at INR 9,999, down from the previous pricing of INR 10,999. This isn’t a massive price-cut, but anything is better than nothing.

Originally launched in July last year, the Zenfone 3 Max 5.2 features a 5.2-inch HD display, 13 MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie camera. It also packs a 4100 mAh battery, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Additionally, you will get a rear finger print scanner, quad-core processor and dual-SIM support in the phone.

Xiaomi enters Spain with Mi A1 and Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi has officially entered the Spain market, its first country in the Western Europe. The company is initially launching the Mi A1 Android One phone and the Mi Mix 2 smartphone in the country. The sales will open November 8 via the company’s online store.

Mi A1 carries a price-tag of 229 euros, and the Mi Mix 2 will cost 499 euros. Xiaomi has also revealed that it will open two Mi stores in Madrid on November 11, which will be selling the new devices.

To remind you, Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch screen, Snapdragon 625 processor, stock Android 7.1 Nougat and dual rear cameras. On the other hand, Mi Mix 2 packs a 6-inch bezel-less display, Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 12MP primary camera.

Google Assistant can now identify any song playing around you

Google has reportedly expanded the support for the song-identification feature in Google Assistant to all Android devices. There has been no official announcement, but multiple users across markets are reporting that they can now use the feature. To try it out yourself, ask Google Assistant – “what’s this song,” when there is a song playing around you, and the Assistant will identify the song and offer the relevant information. Shazam and SoundCloud already offer the same feature on Android. (via Reddit)

Moto X4 to be Flipkart exclusive in India

E-retailer Flipkart has revealed that it will exclusively carry Motorola’s upcoming Moto X4 smartphone in India. The launch is scheduled for November 13, when Motorola will reveal the details regarding the pricing and availability. It is likely that the phone will immediately go on sale in the country.