If you desire to buy a phone with not one but two selfie cameras on the front, but don’t have the budget to go for Honor 9i or InFocus Snap 4, itel mobiles, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, has launched its new S21 Android phone in the Indian market. itel S21 is an entry-level smartphone and will be sold at a price for INR 5,999 in the country.

According to itel, the S21 features a dual camera setup on the front of the device with 2MP and 5MP sensors. On the rear, there is only one camera with an 8MP sensor and autofocus lens. The phone sports a 5-inch 854x480p IPS screen. It is powered by 1.1GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

There is 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory and microSD card slot on the phone as well. Other specifications include a 2700 mAh battery, 4G VoLTE support, a fingerprint sensor and the usual set of connectivity options including dual-SIM connectivity.

In terms of the software customisations, the company has included a Samsung-like dual messenger function on the phone, which will allow users to run two instances of WhatsApp Messenger and other social media apps. There are also several pre-loaded applications on the phone.

Itel Mobiles notes that S21 will be released in Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Elegant Black colours. It is now on sale across the country via major retail stores.

“S21, like other products in our smartphone portfolio is a masterpiece. We have focussed extensively on building market disrupting technologies and developing out-of-the-box innovations, and S21 is yet another example of our excellence in delivering aspirational value to our consumers,” said Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, itel & Spice Devices, in a statement.