OnePlus has finally revealed that it will be launching the new OnePlus 5T smartphone on November 16. The company is hosting a press event on the day in New York, which will start 11.00 am ET (09:30 pm IST). The sales of the phone will open November 21.

The press event will be streamed live, so you will be able to watch it at this link (if the link redirects to your country-specific website, which doesn’t have the livestream, change the country to US at the end of the page on OnePlus website and then revisit this link).

OnePlus 5T expected specifications

The company hasn’t officially confirmed any of the details about the phone except that it will keep the 3.5mm audio jack. However, there has been a lot of speculation and unconfirmed leaks about the phone, which suggest that it will include a 6-inch 18:9 screen with 2160x1080p resolution with slim bezels.

Among other specifications, the OnePlus 5T will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and pack 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. In terms of the imaging chops, we expect to see a dual rear camera setup with twin 20MP sensors. A 16MP or 20MP shooter is likely to be present on the front of the device.

On the software front, the 5T is very likely to run Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS right out of the box. There will be a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device as well. Other details about the phone are a mystery at this point, however thanks to @evleaks, we do have a decent render of the phone. Check it out below.