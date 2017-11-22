Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 32GB internal storage launched at INR 8,199

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has released a new variant of its already available Note 5 Lite smartphone in India. According to the company, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite will now also be available with 32GB of internal storage. The existing version of the phone comes with just 16GB of internal memory.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite 32GB version has been priced at INR 8,199 and can be ordered from Amazon India. The company is currently selling the 32GB version is only Gold colour version, whereas the 16GB version is offered in Grey as well as Gold colour.

To remind you, Coolpad Note 5 Lite was originally launched in India in March this year. It sports a 5-inch 720p HD screen and is powered by MediaTek MT6735CP quad-core processor. The phone also comes with 3GB of RAM, a microSD card slot and 2500 mAh battery.

On the imaging front, the Note 5 Lite includes a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera. In terms of the software, there is Android 6.0 Marshmallow on-board with the company’s custom UI on top. The company says the phone is upgradeable to Android Nougat.

Among other specifications, it comes with a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM card slots, and the usual set of connectivity options. Since the release, the 16GB variant of the phone has seen a price-cut to INR 7,499.

