Flipkart’s Billion Capture+ phone will be priced starting INR 10,999

As you might have heard by now, the e-retailer Flipkart is getting ready to introduce its first smartphone as a part of the private label ‘Billion.’ Set to be dubbed as Billion Capture+, the phone will go on sale beginning November 15. I have already shared the full specifications of this upcoming smartphone with you guys in an exclusive report and now thanks to Mint, we have the pricing of the smartphone.

According to a report in Mint, the 32GB model of the Billion Capture+ will retail at INR 10,999 and the 64GB model will get a price-tag of INR 12,999. The pricing is decent, not too aggressive, but in line with Android devices from the Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Vivo and Huawei.

To remind you, the Billion Capture+ will sport a 5.5-inch full HD display. It will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. Among other specifications, the phone will include 4GB of RAM, 32GB and 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The Capture+ will run on stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

Additionally, you will get a dual rear camera setup on the back of the phone with 13MP color and mono sensors with dual-LED flash. The phone also includes an 8MP selfie camera on the front. It will also come with 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Flipkart will also bundle free unlimited cloud storage for the photos clicked on the phone, similar to what Google does with its Pixel smartphones.

In terms of the colours, as of now, we know the Billion Capture+ will be sold in Black colour.