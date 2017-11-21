Gear S3 value pack update brings new features, improvements

Samsung has announced the roll-out of a major update for its Gear S3 smartwatch. The company’s dubbing it as a ‘value pack update.’

In a press release, the company revealed that the value pack update brings a number of enhancements and improved features, which will make the Gear S3 ‘more versatile than ever.’

The update including Tizen 3.0 operating system and will be available for both Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier variants.

You will be able to update the Gear S3 using the the Gear app on your connected smartphone.

Here are the highlights of the Gear S3 value pack update

Improved activity tracking, Advanced heart-rate monitoring with detailed feedback, new nutrition management feature

Samsung Health Fitness Program feature enables users to watch exercise videos from their phone to a TV.

Ability to add contacts directly from the watch, create events as well as view or edit checklists created on the phone.

Improve user interface with refined widgets

More ways interact with UX using the rotating bezel

Option to sort apps, more accessible moment bar

Manage Samsung IoT devices using Samsung Connect directly from the smartwatch

Gear S3 will now work as a remote control for PPTs and Gear VR

More languages supported for handwriting

Enhanced weather information

The update is over 258MB in size and you will need the updated Samsung Health app on your phone to access to improved activity tracking.

To remind you, Samsung Gear S3 was unveiled last year in August and went on sale in November. It sports a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED screen with 360x360p resolution. It was originally released with Tizen OS 2.3 and is now being updated to version 3.0.

In addition to a Wi-Fi only variant, the Gear S3 is sold with LTE support as well in countries like US, Singapore, South Korea, & New Zealand.