Chinese smartphone maker Gionee on Sunday announced a flurry of new Android devices at a press event in Shenzhen, China. The company showcased a total of eight smartphones, but two of phones – Gionee M7 and M7 Power – have already been made official in other countries. So, the newly announced six Gionee phones are Gionee S11, Gionee S11s, Gionee M7 Plus, Gionee F6, Gionee F205, and Gionee M7 mini.

While these smartphones belong to different price-brackets and pack different specifications, they all have one thing in common – slim bezels, making Gionee the Android manufacturer with probably the most bare-minimum bezel devices in its portfolio.

Gionee S11s

Talking about the individual phones, the new Gionee S11s is the company’s new flagship smartphone. Made with a glass and stainless steel frame, the S11s feature a 6.01-inch AMOLED full HD plus screen. Like a recent Honor-branded smartphone, the S11s includes dual-camera setups on both front and the back of the device. The front has 16MP and 8MP sensor, while the back has 20MP and 8MP sensors.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P30 octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 3600 mAh battery. Other specifications include 64GB of internal storage and a fingerprint sensor.

Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with amigo 5.0 UI

2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek P30 processor

Dual camera setup on the back with 16MP and 8MP sensors as well as dual camera setup on the front with 20MP and 8MP sensors

6.01-inch AMOLED screen with 2160x1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 4.0

6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

3600 mAh battery

Dimensions: 155.8mm x 72.5mm x 6.95mm; Weight: 177 grams

Gionee S11

It is a variant of the S11s and includes slightly downgraded specifications like a MediaTek P23 octa-core processor, just 4GB of RAM and 3410 mAh battery. It is made out of polycarbonate and acrylic.

Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with amigo 5.0 UI

2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek P23 processor

Dual camera setup on the back with 16MP and 5MP sensors as well as dual camera setup on the front with 16MP and 8MP sensors

5.99-inch IPS screen with 2160x1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 4.0

4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

3410 mAh battery

Dimensions: 159.5mm x 77.7mm x 7.8mm; Weight: 165 grams

Gionee M7 Plus

Part of the company’s Marathon-series, which is known for packing massive batteries, the new M7 Plus features a 5000 mAh battery. It also packs 6GB of RAM, a 6.43-inch full HD plus AMOLED screen and 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a metal frame and leather back. It also supports wireless charging.

Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with amigo 5.0 UI

2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor

Dual camera setup on the back with 16MP and 8MP sensors as well as 8MP front shooter

6.43-inch AMOLED screen with 2160x1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0

6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

5000 mAh battery with wireless charging

Dimensions: 166.5mm x 81.6mm x 8.7mm; Weight: 241 grams

Gionee F6

This Gionee smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 quad-core processor, 5.7-inch HD screen, and 2970 mAh battery. The Gionee F6 also comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The F6 will be known as S11 Lite in some markets.

Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with amigo 5.0 UI

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Dual camera setup on the back with 13MP and 2MP sensors as well as 8MP selfie camera on the front

5.7-inch screen with 1440x720p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2

3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

2970 mAh battery

Dimensions: 153.7mm x 72.6mm x 7.8mm; Weight: 141 grams

Gionee F205

It is the most affordable model among the new phones launched by Gionee today. The F205 sports a metal unibody design with a 5.45-inch screen. Like F6, it is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor. Among other specifications, the phone includes 5MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and 2670mAh battery.

Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with amigo 5.0 UI

1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP selfie camera

5.45-inch screen with 1440x720p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1

2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

2670 mAh battery

Gionee M7 mini

The M7 mini features a 5.5-inch HD screen and is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. It also comes with 4000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. On the imaging front, there are 8MP cameras on both front and the back of the phone.

Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with amigo 5.0 UI

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

8MP rear camera with LED flash and 8MP selfie camera

5.5-inch screen with 1440x720p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1

3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

4000 mAh battery

Dimensions: 144.7mm x 69.8mm x 8.5mm; Weight: 170 grams

Pricing

Here are the prices of each new Gionee smartphone. According to the company, all models expect M7 Plus and F6 will be available beginning December. The M7 Plus and F6 will arrive in January 2018.

Gionee S11s: 3,299 yuan ($500)

Gionee S11: 1,799 yuan ($273)

Gionee M7 Plus: 4,399 yuan ($667)

Gionee F6: 1,299 yuan ($198)

Gionee F205: 999 yuan ($151)

Gionee M7 mini: 1,399 yuan ($212)

Note: The post has been updated to reflect the name for the Power 3 model is actually M7 mini.