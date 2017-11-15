Gionee M7 Power debuts in India, priced at INR 16,999

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee on Wednesday launched the new M7 Power smartphone at a press event in New Delhi. It is a part of the company’s Marathon line-up, which is known for providing great battery backup. The other smartphones currently being sold in the country in Gionee’s Marathon line-up are M5 Plus and M5 Lite.

Originally unveiled in September this year in the company’s home market, Gionee M7 Power is a mid-range smartphone and comes with a huge 5000 mAh battery. Made out of aluminium and glass, the M7 Power sports a 6-inch FullView HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The phone is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor.

Among other specifications, the Gionee M7 Power packs a 13MP autofocus rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. In addition, you will get 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot in the phone.

The M7 Power also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back, hybrid dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE connectivity and NFC support.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Amigo 5.0 overlay. Gionee has included a nifty 3D Photo mode in the phone’s camera app, which will allow the users to create 3D images of objects by taking a multiple dimension shot.

“M7 Power is another intuitive product which, in the true sense, is a device that promises to empower users with superior quality and seamless experience with many firsts to its credit — from the 3D photo concept to a FullView infinity display,” said David Chang, Global Sales Director, Gionee India, in a statement.

Pricing and availability

According to Gionee, the M7 Power will be available in the country beginning November 25. It will carry a price-tag of INR 16,999. The pre-orders open November 17 on Amazon India.

The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio for data offers for the M7 Power buyers. The Jio customers, who buy the M7 Power, will get 10GB extra data each month, for a period of 10 months on any data recharge of INR 309 and above.