Gionee S11 shows up in the wild ahead of the launch

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee is hosting a press event on November 26, where it is expected to launch six new smartphones. One of these upcoming smartphone is going to be the Gionee S11. The phone was spotted on Chinese telecom regulator TENAA’s website last month and has also been sighted in the database of GFXBench.

Now the live images of the Gionee S11 have been leaked online, which confirm many of the previously rumoured details about the phone as well as reveal the colour options in which the phone will be offered.

According to the leaks until now, the Gionee S11 will sport a 6-inch 18:9 FullView screen with bare minimum bezels and full HD resolution. It will also house dual-camera setups on both front and rear of the device. The rear setup will have 16MP and 8MP sensors and the front setup will have 20MP and 8MP sensors. Additionally, it will include a fingerprint sensor on the back, 3.5mm audio jack and dual-SIM card slot.

The phone is expected to be powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core processor. It will feature 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. On the software front, the S11 will run on Android Nougat with Amigo UI. Additionally, there will be a 3600 mAh battery and the usual set of connectivity options like the 4G LTE support.

As you can see in the images, the phone will be offered in Blue, Gold and Pink colours options. The pricing details are a mystery at this point.

Other smartphones that are expected to be announced alongside S11 at the November 26 event are the Gionee F6, Gionee M2018, Gionee S11 Plus, and the Gionee M7 Plus.

via