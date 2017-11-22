Google announces holiday deals on Play Store

As we approach the new year, it is the time of holiday cheer and festivities in several countries around the world and Google wants to join the action. The company on Wednesday announced that it is offering a number of holiday deals in Google Play on Android apps, games, music, TV shows and eBooks.

It is important to note here that these deals will only be available in select markets. To check if the deals are available in your country, head over to the Holiday hub from Google. Note: It is not available in India.

According to Google, these deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday will run through November 27.

What can I expect in the deals:

Google Play is offering up to 80 percent discount on premium games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin, LEGO Jurassic World and more. Additionally, there will special discounts, power ups and unlimited lives in Gardenscapes and Homescapes games.

To music fans, Google Play is offering Play Music subscription for free for four months.

There is also 50 percent discount on a monthly subscription to Colorfy.

In addition, the company is giving 50 percent discount on any one movie to own and 25 percent discount on a TV season of your choice starting on November 23.

Further, on November 25, you will get the opportunity to rent any movie for just 99 cents.

Lastly, you can get $5 credit towards any ebook over $5 and discounts on top titles.

There are several more deals, which are being offered directly by the app and game developers. Keep a look out for them in the Google Play Store.

Even if you are not living in one of the markets, where Google is running this holiday promotion, you might still be able to grab some of the developer-specific deals.