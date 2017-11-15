Google Pixel 2 XL now available in India starting INR 73,000

A fortnight after the Pixel 2 went on sale in India, Google has started selling the Pixel 2 XL smartphone as well in the country. The smartphone costs INR 73,000 for 64GB and INR 82,000 for the 128GB storage variant. It was on pre-order since October 26. You can order it now from Flipkart or buy it from any major brick and mortar store.

Originally announced last month, Google Pixel 2 XL is the bigger of the two Pixel 2 phones. Although most of the specifications of the two phones are pretty much the same, it is the design, display and battery that stand out on the XL model.

The Pixel 2 XL’s 6-inch pOLED display panel has been the talk of the town for the past month because of burn-in fears, muted colours, blue tint, dead pixels are more. Google has tried to pacify the users with extended two-year warranty, a software update with new saturated colour mode and tweaks to extend the lifespan of the OLED panel. The company has also said that it will continue to refine the software to further enhance the display panel and its life through future software updates.

While it would have been great if Google had chosen to go with some other panel, including the AMOLED one present in the smaller Pixel, we are stuck with the pOLED scren. Although it might have been presented as the worst, the display isn’t a total crap, but given the premium price-tag, it is understandable why the users aren’t too happy about it. It does have a noticeable blue tint and the colours are not be as vibrant as a Samsung panel, but it all comes down to your personal choice. If you are willing to live with the sightly-inferior display with issues that you might not even notice in day-to-day use, you can go for it. Since the phone is available in brick-and-mortar stores, the best option is to go and check it out yourself and then decide.

Apart from the display, the Pixel 2 XL comes with the best-in-class camera, great performance and blazing-fast operating system. You can check out the full specifications later in the post.

Flipkart is offering upto INR 20,000 on exchange of your old smartphone as well as a number of other offers including no-cost EMIs.

Google Pixel 2 XL full specifications

6-inch 2880x1440p pOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5

2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB of RAM, 64/ 128GB of internal storage

12.2 megapixel rear camera with OIS support and 8 megapixel front shooter

4G, Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, NFC

Android 8.0 Oreo operating system

Fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Always on display

3520 mAh battery in Pixel 2 XL

IP67 water and dust resistance

Black, White and B&W colour options

If you have already received your pre-ordered unit of the Pixel 2 XL, do let us know about the experience in the comments.

