Google’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are now live in the Google Store US, UK and Canada. Unfortunately, there is no discount on the Pixel 2 smartphone purchases, but you will get deals on Google Home devices, Chromecast devices, Google Wifi and more.

Google Store US

The biggest discount is on the original Google Home, which is retailing at $79 during the sale period, down from its usual price-tag of $129.

The Google Home Mini can be grabbed for as low as $29 and you will also get $10 store credit, valid for any other Home and Entertainment product purchase.

The Chromecast Ultra has been discounted to $54. It is usual sold for $69, whereas the Chromecast is down to just $20 (usually $35) and Chromecast Audio is selling at $25 (usually $35).

Google’s Daydream View VR headset has been discounted to $79, it is normally sold at $99.

Lastly, a single Google Wifi unit is being offered for just $99 during the sale period. Wifi 3-pack can be grabbed for $249, down from the usual $299.

In addition to the Google Store, the Google devices are also being sold at the discounted prices by the other US retailers like WalMart, Target, Best Buy, and B&H. None of them however have all the offers.

Google Store UK

In the UK, Google has discounted Home Mini to £34 (usually £49) and Google Home to £79 (usually £129).

Among the Chromecast devices, the normal Chromecast is being offered at £19 (usually £30), however there are no discounts on the Ultra or Audio models.

The Daydream View VR headset is down to £79 (usually £99).

Lastly, Google is also offering several deals on Nest Cams and Thermostat.

Google Store Canada