Google testing a file manager app for Android called ‘Files Go’

Google seems to be testing a proper file manager app for Android. The company already includes a bare-bones file manager in the operating system, but that is hardly useful, which is why most manufacturers include their file managers in the Android devices. Anyway, better late than never.

Spotted on Google Play, the new Files Go application seems to have been designed for entry-level devices, which have limited storage space, but should work great on high-end devices as well. According to the description on the Play Store page (cached version), which has since been taken down, Files Go is meant to be lightweight and is only 10MB. It packs Google’s smarts to help the consumers use their phone’s storage efficiently.

In addition to the usual file manager features, the Files Go also packs a ShareIt or Mi Drop like file transfer function, which uses an ad-hoc Wi-Fi connection to transfer content between devices.

There is no word on when Files Go might be officially released. Google notes that the version found on Play Store was an early dev build, so it might take a while for the final version to appear.

Here is quick look at the key features of Files Go

Free up more space in many more ways than before.

Recommendations for removing apps you no longer use

Recognize and help you remove the spam & duplicate images.

Find your important documents without cumbersome and manual effort.

Share your files offline

Easily clean cache to clear up space

Although the current Files Go version is far from capable of being your daily driver, you can still check it out using the APK, which can be downloaded from APK Mirror.

