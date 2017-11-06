Honor 7X coming to India next month with an aggressive price-tag

Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese tech giant Huawei, is gearing up to launch the Honor 7X smartphone in the Indian market next month. The news was shared by Honor’s president George Zhao at a recent interaction with reporters about the company’s product roadmap for the country.

Honor team wants to price the phone aggressively as it attempts to take on the dominant smartphone players in the country.

“We will launch Honor 7X in December at such a price that it will have no competitor in that segment,” Zhao said. He also revealed that the Honor 7X will be available offline as well as online and the company is looking to strengthen its overall offline presence in the Indian market. It will launch exclusive demo shops for the same.

If the China pricing is any indication, the Honor 7X’s India pricing will start somewhere around INR 12,000, if not less given Honor’s intentions.

Unveiled last month in China, Honor 7X is a mid-range smartphone and comes with some pretty decent specifications. The phone sports a unibody metal design with a 5.93-inch 18:9 2160x1080p display. It is powered by Huawei’s octa-core Kirin 659 processor and packs 4GB of RAM and dual-SIM support. The Honor 7X also includes dual rear camera setup with 16MP and 2MP sensors, 8MP selfie camera and a 3340 mAh battery.

There is fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, and the usual set of connectivity options on the phone as well. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 and will likely receive the Oreo update in the coming months.

In related news, Honor recently began beta testing the Oreo update for the Honor 8 Pro smartphone in China. The update bring Oreo base with EMUI 8.0. If the beta goes well, we can expect to see the final roll-out in the coming weeks.