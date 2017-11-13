Honor 7X will be exclusive to Amazon India

As I had reported earlier, Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, is gearing up to launch the Honor 7X smartphone in the Indian market next month. Now, Amazon India has confirmed the arrival of the 7X on its website and revealed that it will be exclusively carrying the phone.

“Reiterating our exclusive partnership with Honor, post successfully launching their flagship devices like Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro, etc. We are now thrilled to offer our customers exclusive access to yet another impressive device, the Honor 7X. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing product lines and have repeatedly been a top selling category on Amazon.in,” said Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India, in a statement.

The teaser page hosted on Amazon.in is scarce on any actual details about the phone’s pricing or availability, but to generate some buzz about the launch of the phone, it is allowing the consumers to register for the phone, which might lead to some prizes.

To remind you, Honor 7X was unveiled in October and comes with some impressive set of specifications. The Honor 7X sports a unibody metal design with a 5.93-inch 18:9 2160x1080p display. It is powered by Huawei’s octa-core Kirin 659 processor and packs 4GB of RAM and dual-SIM support. The company will be offering the smartphone in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants.

Among other specifications, Honor 7X includes 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie camera and 3340 mAh battery. There is fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, and the usual set of connectivity options on the phone as well. In terms of software, Honor 7X runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1. There is no word on the release of the Oreo update at this point, but there is a possibility that the phone will get the Android 8.0 update in the coming months

As revealed by Honor’s president George Zhao, the company is planning to price the phone aggressively in the country and if the China pricing is any indication, the Honor 7X’s India pricing will start somewhere around INR 12,000.

I am hoping to hear more from the company in the coming days.