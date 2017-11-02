A month after bringing the Holly 4 smartphone to India, Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese tech giant Huawei, has introduced the Holly 4 Plus phone in the country. It is a bigger cousin of the Holly 4 and includes minor improvements in the specifications.

“The success of the Holly series was so overwhelming that it encouraged us to continue making improved and revolutionary products. The Holly 4 Plus has been curated to meet the preferences of our consumers better” said Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India.

The Honor Holly 4 Plus sports a metal finish with a 2.5D glass on the front. There is a 5.5-inch HD display on the phone and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. The phone also packs 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

Additionally, Honor has included a 4000 mAh battery in the Holly 4 Plus, which it claims will offer upto 20 hours of video playback. For the photography needs, the smartphone features a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter with beauty mode to help users click great selfies. The company has also included a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

In terms of the operating system, there is Android 7.0 on-board with EMUI5.1. No word on whether the phone will be the getting the Oreo update.

Pricing and availability

According to Honor, the Holly 4 Plus will go on sale November 3 with a price-tag of INR 13,999. It will be available in Grey, Gold and Silver colours across India at Honor offline stores.

To remind you, Honor Holly 4, the smaller cousin, is sold at INR 11,999 in the country and features a 5-inch HD screen. Like the Holly 4 Plus, the phone packs 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot, but is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor.