Honor V10 to be announced on November 28

Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, is getting ready to unveil the new Honor V10 smartphone on November 28. It is hosting a press event in Beijing on the day, where it will reveal the phone. The company has started teasing the launch on its social media channels with the above teaser appearing on its Weibo page.

The Beijing announcement will be followed by an event in London on December 5, where the company will be detailing the Europe pricing and availability of the phone with most likely a different branding – Honor 9 Pro perhaps?

Honor V10 will be succeeding the V9 smartphone, which was launched in February this year. According to reports, the V10 will sport a 6-inch 18:9 screen with full HD resolution, similar to many recent mid-range and high-end smartphones.

It will be powered by Huawei’s octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, which comes with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), to help with performing AI tasks on the phone. Other specifications are rumoured to include 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage.

For the imaging needs, there will be a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with 16MP and 20MP sensors. In terms of the software, you can expect to see Android 8.0 Oreo onboard the V10.

Honor V10 seems quite similar to Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro with the design, RAM and probably battery being the only differentiators.

There is no word on the pricing at this point, but with the official announcement just over ten days to go, we won’t have to wait for long.

In related news, Honor India recently revealed that it will be launching the Honor 7X in the country via Amazon India. The e-retailer has also started registrations for the phone. We still don’t have a confirmed release date though.