Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese tech giant Huawei, on Tuesday introduced the new V10 smartphone at a press event in Beijing. The phone will be available starting December 5, the same day it is expected to be introduced for the international consumers.

According to Honor, the new V10 has been made out of metal with glass front and sports a 5.99-inch FullView 18:9 screen with slim bezels. The company claims the overall footprint of the phone is similar to a smartphone with normal bezel 5.5-inch screen. The phone is powered by octa-core Huawei Kirin 970 processor, which comes with dedicated neural processing unit for AI and machine learning tasks.

Among other specifications, the V10 is the first Honor-branded smartphone to come with Android 8.0 operating system. It will be offered in two RAM variants – 4GB and 6GB. The 4GB version will have 64GB of internal storage, while the 6GB version will get the option for 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, the phone will also include a microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, there is a dual camera setup on the back of the device with 16MP RGB and 20MP mono sensors. The front houses a 13MP selfie camera. The phone will also come with 3750 mAh battery and the usual set of connectivity options.

Pricing and availability

According to the Honor team, the V10 will retail at 2,699 yuan ($409) for the 4GB RAM version, 2,999 yuan ($454) for 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version and 3,499 ($530) yuan for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version.

There are going to be four colour options: Black, Blue, Gold and Red. The registrations for the Dec 5 sale are now open at VMall for a 99 yuan fee.

Honor V10 full specifications