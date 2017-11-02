HTC U11 Life is official, coming in Android One & Sense versions

Taiwanese manufacturer HTC on Thursday introduced the new U11 Life mid-range Android smartphone. It is the first phone from the company to be released as a part of Google’s Android One program.

In addition to the Android One version, HTC will also be selling an HTC Sense variant of the U11 Life, which instead of the stock Android, runs on a customised version of Android. Both Android One and Sense versions of the U11 Life are identical and it is only the software that is different.

HTC U11 Life specifications and features

According to HTC, the U11 Life features a 5.2-inch full HD screen and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor. It is also IP67 water and dust-resistant and packs a 2600 mAh battery.

For imaging, there is a 16MP primary camera on the back of the phone with an auto-focus f2.0 lens. It is capable of shooting 4K video. Additionally, you will get a 16MP front shooter with f2.0, but it will only capture 1080p videos unlike the rear camera.

There is no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone and you get a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the Sense version runs on Android Nougat at this point and will get the Oreo update in the coming months. The Android One version, on the other hand, will run Android Oreo out of the box. It will still include Edge Sense and other hey HTC software features.

Pricing and availability

HTC notes that the United States & Canada will be getting the Sense version of the U11 Life and the rest of the world will get the Android One version. The US sales of the phone open today via T-Mobile and HTC.com for $349. Canada is also getting the phone today for CAD 449.

Android One variant will retail at £349 in the UK, where pre-orders open today. No word on the pricing and availability in the other markets right now.