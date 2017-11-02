In addition to its first Android One smartphone, Taiwanese manufacturer HTC on Thursday also unveiled its new flagship phone in the form of U11+. The U11+ is an upgraded version of the company’s U11 and will compete with the likes of Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and LG V30.

With the U11+, HTC is joining the trend of offering slim-bezels and 18:9 displays. The new HTC flagship sports a 6-inch Super LCD 6 screen with Quad HD+ (2880x1440p) resolution and Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and a 3930 mAh battery.

The HTC U11+ is IP68 water and dust resistant and packs USB Type-C port. There is no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone. On the imaging front, the company has kept the same internals as the original U11 – a 12MP primary camera with f1.7 aperture, UltraPixel 3, OIS, and dual LED flash as well as an 8MP selfie camera with wide-angle lens with f2.0 aperture.

In terms of the software, the smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Sense on top. The usual HTC software customisations like Edge Sense, BoomSound and more are present in the phone as well. The phone also includes Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

Among other specifications, you will get 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, NFC, 4G LTE connectivity, and microSD card slot.

Pricing and availability

According to HTC, U11+ 6GB RAM version will be sold for £699 in UK starting November 20. The same version of phone will cost €799 in rest of the Europe. There is no word on the pricing in other countries right now. We do know one thing that it is not coming to the US.

There are going to be three colour variants – Ceramic Black, Amazing Silver, and Translucent Black. The first two colours will be on sale initially with translucent version joining in later.