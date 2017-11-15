HTC U11 receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Taiwanese manufacturer HTC has started rolling out the Android 8.0 update for its U11 smartphone. The update is first being released in the company’s home market ‘Taiwan’ and will reach other markets over the coming weeks.

Over 1.3GB in size, the Oreo update for the HTC U11 will automatically reach all U11 units with Taiwanese firmware. However, if you want, you can also manually check the update by going to Settings > About > Software updates.

HTC hasn’t shared an official changelog for the update, but we do know that along with all the Oreo goodness, it includes the November Android security patches as well as voice over Wi-Fi support for Chunghwa Telecom customers in the country.

According to Google, Oreo includes improved performance, autofill for passwords, picture-in-picture support, notifications dots, adaptive icons and more. Most of these changes are likely a part of the HTC’s Oreo firmware.

If you have already installed the update on your HTC U11 smartphone, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

To remind you, HTC U11 was originally launched in May this year. It comes with features like a 5.5-inch Super LCD 5 QHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and 3000 mAh battery. The phone also packs a 12MP Ultrapixel rear camera with f1.7 lens and 16MP selfie camera with f2.0 lens. The phone is also IP67 water and dust resistant.

U11 is the thied HTC phone to be powered by Android 8.0 Oreo. The company’s recently unveiled HTC U11+ and U11 Life Android One phones run Oreo out of the box. Apart from U11, HTC U Ultra and HTC 10 are also expected to get the Android 8.0 update in the coming months.

via: Twitter/ XDA