Huawei Band 2 & Band 2 Pro launched in India, priced starting INR 4,599

Chinese tech giant Huawei has quietly released its Band 2 activity trackers in the Indian market. The new Band 2 (also referred to as Band 2 Classic) and Band 2 Pro have been priced at INR 4,599 and INR 6,999 respectively. These can now be grabbed from Amazon India.

Introduced back in July, the Huawei Band 2 Classic and Band 2 Pro are water-resistant wearables, which offer the usual activity monitoring for running, swimming, walking and other physical activities as well as sleep tracking and a heart rate monitor. The Pro model packs GPS support and a few extras to justify the heftier price-tag.

The company has included something called a Professional Run Coach feature in the Band 2 Pro. This feature is basically meant to help in creating personalised training programs for stuff like half marathons and 5k. Among other features, the Band 2 Pro’s Relaxation Training gives users breathing instructions to reduce stress.

In addition, the bands will also notify the consumers about incoming calls, e-mail notifications, smart alarms and more from their connected smartphone.

According to Huawei, both Band 2 models come with a PMOLED display, TPU strap and will be offered in Black and Blue colour options. Other specifications include a 100 mAh battery and Bluetooth 4.2.

Huawei Band 2 and Band 2 Pro are compatible with all Android phones running version 4.4 or above as well as iPhones with iOS 8.0 or higher.