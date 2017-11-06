Huawei Fit smartwatch launched in India, priced at INR 9,999

Chinese tech giant Huawei is suddenly expanding its fitness devices portfolio in the Indian market. Three days after releasing the Band 2 and Band 2 Pro in the country, the company has launched its Fit smartwatch. It has been priced at INR 9,999 and is now on sale via Amazon India.

The launch of Huawei Fit in India comes over a year after this fitness-focused smartwatch was originally announced. The devices follows Pebble’s lead in sporting a memory LCD touchscreen, which not only helps with great battery life on the watch, but also offers great visibility in direct sunlight.

The smartwatch features a metal case with a one-inch (208x208p) circular screen and Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It also includes interchangeable bands (20mm and 18mm), which will allow users in going for a look that they want. In terms of the features, the watch integrates a number of activity tracking options including workout tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring. Huawei Fit also packs a personal running coach as well as multi sports modes. Additionally, the device is IP68 water resistant upto 5ATM.

Along with all the fitness-related stuff, you will also get incoming call notifications, messages, alarms, and more on the Fit from your connected smartphone. Fit works with both Android phones and Apple iPhones.

According to Huawei India, Fit is being offered in two finishes: Moonlight Silver and Titanium Grey. You will have the option to choose from Orange and Blue bands for Silver finish and Black band for Grey finish. There are two size options as well – Smart and Large.

Huawei Fit specifications