Infinix, a smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, on Tuesday unveiled the new Zero 5 and Zero 5 Plus smartphones at a press event in Dubai. The new smartphones are a part of the company’s growing Zero line-up, which already includes devices like Zero 4 and Zero 4 Plus. Since the company hadn’t launched the Zero 4 phones in India, the Zero 5 and Zero 5 Plus will be the first Zero-series phones to be available in the country.

Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 Plus specifications

According to the company, both Zero 5 and Zero 5 Plus are pretty much the same smartphones, except the available internal storage. The Zero 5 includes 64GB of internal memory and the Zero 5 Plus will come with 128GB of internal storage. The both phones also pack a microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

Among other specifications, the Zero 5 phones are powered by MediaTek’s Helio P25 octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz. The phones also include 6GB of RAM and 4350 mAh battery. In terms of the imaging capabilities, there is a dual-camera setup on the back of the smartphones with 12MP and 13MP sensors and LED flash. On the front, you will get a 16MP selfie camera, also with an LED flash.

On the design and display front, the Zero 5 phones sport a metal and glass body with a 6-inch full HD IPS screen. Additionally, there is a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, USB Type-C port and the usual set of connectivity options.

The Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 Plus run on the company’s XOS 3, which is based on Android Nougat and will be offered in Gold, Black, Red and Black-Gold variants.

Pricing and availability

The Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 Plus have been priced at INR 17,999 and INR 19,999 respectively. The phones will be available exclusively via Flipkart.com this month. I am still waiting for the information on an exact India release date and will update this post once I have more.

In addition to India, the Zero 5 phones will also be sold in countries like UAE, Nigeria and more.