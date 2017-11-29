Indian smartphone vendor Intex has introduced a new Android phone in the country. Dubbed as Intex Elyt Dual, the new phone is a part of the company’s entry-level portfolio and targets the selfie-enthusiasts.

The company has included dual-camera setup on the front of the phone with 8MP and 2MP sensors to help the consumers in capturing great selfies. On the rear, Intex has packed 8MP camera with LED flash. There are a number of software customisations in the camera app as well.

Among other specifications, the Intex Elyt Dual sports a 5-inch 720p HD screen. It is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum 9850 processor and comes with 2GB of RAM. Additionally, there is 16GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and 2400 mAh battery in the phone.

On the software front, you will get Android 7.0 Nougat on-board the Elyt Dual. There is no word on whether the phone will ever get the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

The phone will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Y1 Lite and Karbonn Smart Selfie smartphones in the country.

Price and availability

According to Intex, Elyt Dual will carry a price-tag of INR 6,999 and will go on sale in the coming days. It will be offered in Champagne and Black colour options

Intex Elyt Dual full specifications