Indian smartphone maker Karbonn has released a new Android phone – Yuva 2 – in the country. A successor to the company’s previously released Karbonn A9 Smart Yuva, the new phone includes upgraded features and specifications.
Announced by Karbonn on Twitter, the Yuva 2 sports a plastic body with brushed metal finish. It features a 5-inch 720p HD screen and 1.25GHz quad-core processor. The phone also comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. Additionally, there is a 5MP primary camera on-board the phone with an LED flash. You will also get a 3.2MP selfie camera in the Yuva 2.
Among other specifications, the phone packs 4G LTE support, dual-SIM card slots, Wifi b/g/n, and Bluetooth. On the software front, the Karbonn Yuva 2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.
According to Karbonn, the Yuva will be offered in Black, Blue & Champagne colour options.
Pricing and availability
The company has not officially revealed the pricing of Yuva 2, but a listing on e-retailer Shopclues suggests that it will be sold at INR 5,249. However, the listing is full of errors including the wrong phone photo, so take it with a pinch of salt. I will update the post when Karbonn officially announces the pricing or if the phone gets listed on a more credible e-commerce website.
To remind you, Karbonn introduced the predecessor of Yuva 2 – A9 Smart Yuva – in August this year. It might just been three months, but it is quite normal for the Indian smartphone to replace phone this quickly.
Karbonn Yuva 2 full specifications
- Android 7.0 Nougat operating system
- Dimensions: 144.2mm x 72.4mm x 9.6mm; Weight: 170 grams
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash and 3.2MP selfie camera
- 5-inch IPS screen with 1280x720p resolution
- 1.25GHz quad-core processor of unknown make
- 2GB of RAM 16GB of internal storage and microSD card slot with support upto 128GB
- Dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wifi b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS
- 2250 mAh battery