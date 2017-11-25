Leaked list reveals which Samsung phones will get Android 8.0 Oreo

It has been over three months since Google officially unveiled the Android 8.0 Oreo and while many of the Android partners have revealed which of their devices will get the Oreo update, Samsung is yet to do so. Despite being the biggest manufacturer of Android phones, Samsung has never been transparent about the Android updates.

To be fair, the company is already working on Android 8.0 updates and has even released the Oreo beta for Galaxy S8 and S8+, but the lack of a definite list of the Oreo-upgradeable devices is just baffling.

Now, thanks a Weibo user i??? (aka i ice universe), we have a leaked list of Samsung Android devices, which will allegedly get the Android Oreo update. Although ‘i ice universe’ has a decent record of leaks, there is no way to authenticate this list, so please take this with a pinch of salt.

As per the list, Samsung will update 36 of its devices to Android 8.0 including the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge, which were recently reported to be getting the Oreo update in another leak, even though they are over two-years-old. The list also includes unannounced 2018 A-series smartphones, which as per the leaks, are coming with Android Nougat on-board. You can check out the full list at the end of the report.

Some of the notable devices in the list are Galaxy A8 (2016), Galaxy A9 Pro (2016), Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy Tab A (2016) and Galaxy C7. All of these were released in 2016 and some of them are way over two-years-old.

If this list indeed turns out to be true, it will be amazing to see Samsung not ditching its loyal users. What are your thoughts, do let us know in comments.