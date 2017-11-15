Lenovo Tab 7 4G tablet launched in India, priced at INR 9,999

Chinese tech giant Lenovo has quietly launched its new Tab 7 Android tablet in the Indian market. Now available exclusively via Flipkart.com in the country, the Tab 7 carries a price-tag of INR 9,999.

According to the Flipkart listing, the Lenovo Tab 7 TB-7504X runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered by 64-bit MediaTek MT8735B/8161 quad-core processor. The tablet also comes with a 6.98-inch 720p HD IPS display, 3500 mAh battery and 2GB of RAM.

Additionally, Lenovo has included 16GB of internal storage, a 5MP autofocus rear camera and 2MP front shooter in the tablet. On the connectivity front, you will get 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0.

Among other specifications, there is GPS, a microSD card slot, dual-SIM support and Dolby Atmos Sound with Single Front Facing Speaker in the device. Lenovo has also pre-loaded a number of applications on the Tab 7 including Lenovo Framework, Lenovo Account, Lenovo User Experience (UE), and ePOS.

The Lenovo Tab 7 joins the company’s already available Tab 4-series, Tab A-series (of which the Tab 7 is most likely the part of), and Phab-series tablets.

You can head over to this link to order the Lenovo Tab 7 now.

The Tab 7 India launch comes just a day after Lenovo had unveiled the Moto Tab in the United States. Moto Tab is the first Motorola-branded Android slate in six years. Like the Lenovo Tab 7, Moto Tab is also entry-level device, but the latter packs a 10.1-inch screen. Many believe the Moto Tab is just a re-branded variant of the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus, which is already on sale in India.

Lenovo Tab 7 full specifications