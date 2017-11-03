LG launches Android Oreo beta program for LG V30 in South Korea

Joining Samsung in providing a preview of the upcoming Oreo update, South Korean manufacturer LG on Friday announced the launch of the Android 8.0 beta program for the LG V30 smartphone in its home market.

According to a press release shared by LG Korea, the LG OS preview will be open to all consumers , regardless of which telecom operator they are using. To participate in the beta test, the consumers can head over the Quick Help app and select the OS preview banner. The actual roll-out of the beta update will begin later this month and if everything goes well, the V30 users can expect to see the release of the stable version in December.

V30 is LG’s current flagship model and was originally launched at the IFA trade fair in August this year. The smartphonescurrently runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system.

LG hasn’t shared the full changelog of the Oreo update at this point, but the phone will most likely include all base Android 8.0 features as well as select LG software customisations.

There is no word on whether LG will test the Oreo beta in other markets, but if you are really eager to get your hands on the beta, there is a fair chance that we will see the Korean Oreo beta ROM popping up on the XDA forums soon after its release.

Apart from LG and Samsung, HMD Global (the company behind Nokia phones) and Huawei are also testing the Android 8.0 firmware for their flagship devices.

To remind you, Android Oreo brings performance improvements, password autofill support, picture-in-picture support, new emojis, boot time improvements, Wi-Fi Assistant and more.