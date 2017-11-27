LG V30, V30+ getting Android Oreo beta update in S Korea

Over twenty days after opening the registrations for the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for V30 smartphone in its home market, South Korean smartphone maker LG has released the beta update. The update is currently reaching the consumers with LG V30 and LG V30+ smartphones in South Korea, who had registered for the beta testing.

According to reports on XDA forums, the update is 1,193MB in size and brings the Android 8.0 features as well as November Android security patches to the V30 and V30+ smartphones. The full change-log is only available in the Korean, so I am not sure what has exactly been changed.

To remind you, Android 8.0 Oreo includes picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, notification dots, redesigned emojis, adaptive icons, faster boot times and more.

There is no word on when the final stable version of the Oreo update will reach both V30 and V30+ phones, but it is at least a couple of weeks away.

If you had a chance to try out the V30 Oreo beta, do let us know about the experience in comments.

LG isn’t the first Android smartphone maker to release the Oreo beta update for one of its phones. Samsung, OnePlus, HMD Global, Huawei, Essential Products, and more are testing the new update on at least some of their devices.

The V30 is LG’s current flagship model and was originally launched at the IFA trade fair in August this year. The smartphone currently runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system. The V30+ is a variant of the V30 with increased internal storage. All other features of the V30+ are same the V30.

In related news, LG V30 is rumoured to be launching in the Indian market next month. The company is yet to officially say anything about the release.

