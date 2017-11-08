Meizu India to launch dual-screen Pro 7 & Pro 7 Plus phones

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu is gearing up to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus phones. The company has started teasing the upcoming launches on its social media profiles, but hasn’t shared a concrete release date at this point. We are hoping to get more clarity in the next few days.

Originally introduced in the company’s home market in July this year, the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus sport two display panels, the primary screen on the front and a secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display panel on the back. The company calls this secondary screen a ‘Fenêtre display’ and it shows notifications, weather, time, upcoming calender events, fitness-related information and more. It can also be used while taking selfies using the rear dual-camera setup of the phone. Yes, apart from the dual screens, the Pro 7 phones also pack dual camera setup on the back of the device, which uses twin 12MP sensors with 6P lens and f2.0 aperture. The front selfie camera uses a 16MP sensor with a 5MP lens and f2.0. You can check out the detailed specifications later in the post.

The India pricing of the phones is a mystery at this point, but if the China price-tag is any indication, we can expect the Meizu Pro 7 to retail around INR 28-30K and Meizu Pro 7 Plus to start around INR 33-35K in the country.

To remind you, Meizu currently sells three smartphones – M5, M3 Note and M5C – in the country.

Meizu Pro 7 specifications

5.2-inch Super AMOLED 1920x1080p primary screen, 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 240x536p secondary screen

MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor

4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage

Dual 12MP rear cameras with f2.0 and dual tone flash, 16MP selfie camera with f2.0

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3000 mAh battery

Flyme OS 6 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Meizu Pro 7 Plus specifications