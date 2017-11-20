Mi A1 Rose Gold variant to go on sale starting November 21 in India

After a wait of over three months, the Rose Gold colour variant of the Mi A1 smartphone is finally going on sale in India. The phone will be available starting November 21 on Flipkart.com. It carries the same price-tag as the other colour variants – INR 14,999.

Although Xiaomi showcased all three colours variants of the Mi A1 – Black, Gold and Rose Gold – at the launch, only Gold and Black variants have been sold in the country until now.

To remind you, Mi A1 is the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display in a full-metal body. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. According to Xiaomi, it will be receiving the Oreo update in the coming weeks.

Among other specifications, the smartphone packs a dual-camera setup on the back with two 12MP sensors. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The Mi A1 also comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage and a microSD card slot.

Being an Android One smartphone, Mi A1 comes with free unlimited Google Photos storage for high-quality photos (not full-res). The phone has received rave reviews from all over and is probably the best Android phone under INR 15,000 in the country right now.

Xiaomi Mi A1 full specifications