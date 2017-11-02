MIUI 9 Global is coming to Redmi Note 4 & Mi Max 2 starting Nov 3

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday officially launched the global version of its Android-based MIUI 9 operating system at the Redmi Y1 press event. Redmi Y1 is the first phone to get the new OS out of the box, but beginning November 3, the MIUI 9 stable version will start coming to Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X and Mi Max 2 smartphones.

As always, the update roll-out will be over-the-air and your Xiaomi phone will prompt you to install the new version. You can also go to the Updater app and check for any updates November 3.

The MIUI 9 was first revealed back in July this year, but the stable version of the Global ROM is just coming out. The beta has been available for some time now.

Xiaomi claims that it has worked really hard to make MIUI 9 lightening fast. The performance of the ROM is now comparable to stock Android. The MIUI 9 will be compatible with smartphones going back to Mi 2 from 2012. You can check out the full list of compatible devices in the image below.

Coming to the MIUI 9 features, here is quick at the highlights of MIUI 9, there are quite a few India-specific changes:

Mi Drop app: To transfer of files between devices over Wi-Fi

Three major style notifications: Multiple Styles, Bundling Notifications & Quick Replies

Split screen support to run 2 apps simultaneously

Remove unwanted objects from your photo with new magical Smart Photo Editing tool

New Mi Video App

New IRCTC Card in SMS app to show the IRCTC SMS in a readable manner

Indian Calendar app comes with subscription cards like Indian festivals cards, panchang calendar and much more.

New India-specific theme

New stickers in Gallery app

New app vault features

Bunch of system optimisations including new file system, cache management, Wi-Fi speed boost and more

When will my phone get MIUI 9?

We have already told you about Note 4, Note 4X and Max 2, which will start getting the update tomorrow. Here is a rough timeline of MIUI 9 roll-out for other devices:

Mid-November: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Redmi 4X, Mi 5 and Mi Max

Early December: Mi Mix, Mi 2, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi 5, Mi 6, Mi Note, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Redmi Note 3 and other compatible Xiaomi phones.