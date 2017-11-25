Xiaomi recently rolled out an update for the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM, which includes much-requested tweaks to the notification shade. As soon as the testing is complete for these tweaks, they will be bundled in the stable ROM and released for all Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 9 onboard.

So, what’s new in the notification shade?

It is a known fact that Xiaomi takes ages to bring the changes introduced in AOSP to MIUI, but thanks to its many user-friendly features, it is still loved by the consumers. However, the primitive notification shade present in the MIUI has been dissed by even the loyal Xiaomi fans. Fortunately, the company is ready to bring some of the much needed changes to notification shade. In a global beta released earlier this week, the company introduced the revamped notification shade, which supports grouping of the notifications from the same app as well as allows for inline replies from notifications.

“The new Notification shade now presents information in a more concise and comprehensive way,” Xiaomi’s Patrick wrote in a forum post.

Here are the changes coming to MIUI 9 notification shade:

Group notifications: MIUI will now group all notifications from the same app to de-clutter the notification shade.

Quick replies: You will no longer need to go into the app to reply to messages from the popular messenger apps. Just tap on the reply button in the notification and send your messages.

There is no word on an exact date on which these changes will be released a part of the MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM, but I will let you guys know as soon as I hear something.

If you don’t want to wait for the stable ROM, you can install the global beta on your device. It is not recommended for everyone as beta build have bugs and other issues.