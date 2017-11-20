MIUI 9 will be the last update for six Xiaomi phones

It was only a matter of time and the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has done it. The company has announced that it will stop the MIUI software updates for six of its older smartphones – Mi 2, Mi 2S, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, and Mi Note. These smartphones will still get the MIUI v9.0 update, but that will the last MIUI update for them.

In a forum post, the company stated that it was a tough decision, but given how long they have been supporting these phones, it was time.

“..to ensure the best performance of MIUI, we have to make a tough decision of suspending the update of 6 devices after a long-time discussion and evaluation about the release time of devices, active users, hardware performance, etc,” the company wrote in the post.

The company has already stopped rolling-out the beta updates for these phones and the last beta was released on November 17. Xiaomi stated that the MIUI 9 update for these six devices will be released gradually from December, 2017 to January, 2018.

To remind you, most of the six phones are over two or three-years-old and Mi 4i the newest of these devices. It was launched in April, 2015. While it seems reasonable to stop supporting devices over three-years-old, Mi 4i is the odd-one out here and it is unfortunate to see it losing software support, when devices like Xiaomi Mi 2 have been supported for over five years.

To remind you, Xiaomi unveiled the MIUI 9 stable version along with the Redmi Y1 smartphones earlier this month. It has already reached phones like Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, Mi 5 and more. It brings a number of new features and enhancements including Mi Drop app, new notification types, Mi video app and new app vault features.