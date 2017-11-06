Monument Valley 2 arrives on Android for $4.99/ INR 400

Over five months after being released for iOS, the popular indie puzzler from ustwo games – Monument Valley 2 – has finally arrived on Android. As promised, the game dropped on Google Play earlier today and carries a price-tag of INR 400/ 5.49 euros/ US$4.99.

A sequel to 2014’s original Monument Valley, the new version expands on the original and has become more story-driven. Although the story still isn’t a massive part of the game, it acts as a vehicle carrying you across the levels and to the end. The game is completely stand-alone and has no link with the original. So, you can enjoy it, even if you haven’t played the original.

There are two characters now – a mother ‘Ro’ and her daughter. While they start together, with the daughter simply following the mother thorough the game. Later, Ro encourages the child to take the lead and find her own path through the levels.

“We wanted to find the perfect reason to return to Monument Valley, and the story of a mother who’s not only a parent but a creator of this world is a narrative we felt compelled to tell,” said Dan Gray, head of studio, ustwo games, in a statement.

Like the original, Valley 2 is also a design marvel and includes beautiful and colourful architecture. The ustwo games team revealed that they have taken inspiration from a variety of sources including mid-century illustration, theatre and toy design to construct the world of Monument Valley 2.

The iOS version of the Monument Valley 2 has received positive reviews and since we are getting the same thing in the Android version, you are unlikely to be disappointed.

The Android version will work with all devices running version Kitkat or above. You can download using the link given below.

Download Monument Valley 2 from Google Play