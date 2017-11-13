Motorola launches Moto X4 in India, starts at INR 20,999

After a long wait, Motorola on Monday finally launched the Moto X4 smartphone in the Indian market. According to the company, the phone will go on sale starting November 14 at Flipkart and Moto Hub stores. It will be offered in two versions – 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage for INR 20,999 and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage for INR 22,999.

Originally launched in September this year, Moto X4 is a mid-range smartphone and sports an anodized aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass on both front and back. It also includes IP68 water and dust protection. Additionally, the phone features a 5.2-inch IPS screen with full HD resolution and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor.

On the imaging front, Motorola has included dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with 12MP and 8MP sensors and dual-LED flash. There is a 16MP f2.0 selfie camera as well on the phone. The company boasts that X4’s camera software include some pretty nifty tricks, including what Motorola dubs as the new Landmark Detection feature.

Other specifications of the phone include 3000 mAh battery with Turbo charging support, a fingerprint sensor, and 4G LTE connectivity. In terms of the software, the Moto X 4th gen runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and packs Motorola’s software customizations. It will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update in the coming months.

According to Motorola, the Moto X4 will be sold in Super Black and Sterling Blue colours.

At the given pricing, Moto X4 will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Sony Xperia XA1 Plus, Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro and Vivo V5 Plus in the country.