Motorola’s latest Moto Mod adds a Polaroid printer to your phone

Lenovo-owned Motorola has unveiled a new Moto Mod for its Moto Z family for smartphones. The new Polaroid Insta-Share Printer mod essentially adds an instant Polaroid printer to your phone. Now on pre-order in the United States, the Polaroid printer mod costs $199.99. The deliveries will start end of the month.

According to Motorola, the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer mod uses ZINK Zero-Ink Paper and can print 2×3” photos. As the name suggests, the Zero-Ink paper doesn’t need any ink, so there are no cartridges involved. When your set of 10 zero-ink papers is finished, you can order more for as low as $9.99, which will get you a 20-pack.

As you would expect from an instant camera, this Moto Mod prints in real-time and you can even use it to print old photos if you need. It includes a physical capture button, which once pressed launches the camera app and the second press snaps the picture. You can even personalise the pictures with filters and borders before printing them.

The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer weighs a hefty 188 grams, so it will add significant bulk to your phone. The mod includes its own 500 mAh battery, so you won’t sacrifice your phone’s battery-life while printing the snaps. The battery lasts 20 prints per-charge, which should be enough in normal use.

“Your moto z already captures all your favorite moments, and now you can treasure them with the latest innovation in instant printing. The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer brings your photos to life in seconds, letting you enjoy photos beyond your smartphone screen,” wrote Motorola in a blog post.

According to the company, the new Moto Mod will be released internationally in the coming months.

You can find more about the Polaroid Insta-Share Print mod at this link and in the video below.

To remind you, Motorola had introduced the Moto Z family of phones in June last year with the launch of the Moto Z. Moto Z’s USP is the “Moto Mods” ecosystem, which allows accessories to be magnetically attached to the device to provide additional functionality. The company later added more devices to family including Moto Z Force, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Force edition, and Moto Z2 Play.