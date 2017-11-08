No wireless charging in OnePlus 5T, full render leaked

As we head closer to the OnePlus 5T launch date, more and more details about the phone have started appearing online. On one hand, we are seeing new leaks, like the brand new leaked render (about which I will talk about in just a bit), on the other, we have OnePlus executives dropping nuggets of information.

In a forum post earlier today, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed why his company continues to stay away from wireless charging. His post indirectly confirmed that OnePlus 5T will not be packing support for wireless charging and the company will stick with dash charging for the time-being.

“As a product guy, it’s exciting to see technology advance from theory to implementation. We considered bringing this technology onboard, but we chose not to. Because it comes down to whether the solution actually brings a better experience. We’ll consider adopting the wireless charging technology when the time is right. Until then, we’ll stick to Dash Charge,” wrote Lau.

In addition Lau’s revelation, we have also got a new render of the OnePlus 5T smartphone. It is not high-res, but still gives us a great look at the complete smartphone. Also, it seems to have come from an official source and doesn’t look like someone’s Photoshop adventure as some of the first OnePlus 5T renders were.

To remind you, OnePlus 5T will be unveiled on November 16 in New York. The first sale for the smartphone will take place on November 21 in various markets across the globe including India. The phone is rumoured to be packing a 2160x1080p 18:9 display, Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS. In addition, you will also get dual rear camera setup with 20MP and 16MP sensors and 8GB of RAM. The phone will also house a fingerprint sensor on the back, as can be seen in render above, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In related news, some online reports suggest that OnePlus 5T will get the OnePlus 5 price-tag and the latter will receive a price-drop.

via