Nokia 2 priced at INR 6,999 in India, goes on sale Nov 24

After a wait of over twenty days, HMD Global has revealed the India price and availability details of the Nokia 2 smartphone. Unveiled at a press event last month in Gurugram, Nokia 2 is the company’s cheapest Android phone till date. It will be available starting tomorrow i.e. November 24, at major brick and mortar retail stores in the country. The phone will not be sold online at this point.

Nokia 2 features a 5-inch 720p HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor. It packs 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. There were rumours of a variant of Nokia 2 with 2GB of RAM, but the company is yet to officially say anything about it.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 2 includes an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. In terms of the software, you will get Android 7.1.2 Nougat on-board, but the company has promised to release Android 8.0 Oreo update for the device.

Among other specifications, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE connectivity, IP52 drip protection, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.1 are present in the phone. Additionally, there is a 4100 mAh battery on-board as well, which the company claims will provide two-day backup on a single charge.

Nokia 2 comes in Copper Black, Grey Black and White colour options.

Launch offer

HMD Global has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide the Nokia 2 buyers with an additional free 5GB of data with every recharge of INR 309 or above for nine recharges until August 31, 2018.

Nokia 2 full specifications