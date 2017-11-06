Nokia 5 gets a 3GB RAM variant in India, priced at INR 13,499

HMD Global has announced that it is launching a new version of the Nokia 5 phone in the country, which includes 3GB of RAM. To remind you, the standard version of the Nokia 5 comes with just 2GB of RAM. Given the increased RAM, the new Nokia 5 model will retail at INR 13,499 in the country, while 2GB version is sold around INR 12,499.

“Nokia 5 has already forged a reputation for being a beautifully crafted phone which punches well above its weigh. Now we have added more memory so fans can get enhanced performance in the same precision engineered design,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, in a statement.

Apart from the difference in RAM, all other specifications of the new and old Nokia 5 models are exactly the same. You get a 5.2-inch IPS HD screen with octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor and 16GB of internal storage. There is a 3000 mAh battery on-board as well.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 5 packs a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera. The usual connectivity options like dual-SIM support and 4G VoLTE are also present in the smartphone.

According to HMD Global, the 3GB version of the Nokia 5 will be available starting November 7 at Flipkart. You will also be able to buy the phone from select brick-and-mortar stores beginning November 14.

Nokia 5 3GB version specifications