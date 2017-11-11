Nokia 8 Oreo beta is complete, official roll-out soon

HMD Global has revealed that it has successfully completed the public beta test of the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Nokia 8 smartphone. The official release of the stable version for all Nokia 8 users will follow soon.

“We have well over 2000 #Nokia8 #nokiamobilebetalabs users! Thank you so much for your passion and great feedback. We’ve listened, we’ve taken action and we will soon roll out official #AndroidOreo release for everyone!,” wrote Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Office, HMD Global, in a tweet.

While we still don’t know a concrete date for the Oreo roll-out, the release is closer than ever and we anticipate it to happen sometime this month itself.

To remind you, Nokia has promised to update all of its Android smartphones to Android Oreo. Nokia 8 will be the first Nokia smartphone to get the update, followed by other smartphones in HMD Global’s portfolio.

The company’s track record has been quite good with the Android update so far. It has swiftly released the monthly security patches to all its phones, sometimes even pipping Google’s roll-out to Pixel phones.

Nokia 7 gets first software update in China

In related news, HMD Global has released the first software update for the Nokia 7 smartphone, which was launched less than a month ago in China. The update is around 172MB in size and mainly includes November Android security patches, camera improvements, system stability improvements and network performance enhancements.

HMD Global has already revealed that it has no plans to launch the Nokia 7 in the Indian market anytime soon, but we will getting the Nokia 2 later this month or early next month.